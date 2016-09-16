Napoli drives in 4 runs as Indians throttle Tigers 11-4

CLEVELAND – Mike Napoli drove in four runs and the Cleveland Indians stretched their lead over Detroit in the AL Central to seven games by beating the second-place Tigers 11-4 on Friday night.

Napoli hit a gift two-run double in the first inning off rookie Michael Fulmer (10-7) and added a towering two-run homer in the fifth that bounced out of Progressive Field as the Indians lowered the magic number for clinching their first division title since 2007 to nine.

Corey Kluber (17-9) worked seven innings, keeping the top of Detroit's lineup in check and setting the tone for the Indians' biggest series this season. The right-hander is 8-1 in 12 starts since the All-Star break and remains the one pitcher in the rotation Cleveland can count on.

Carlos Santana added two RBIs for the Indians, now 12-1 against the Tigers.