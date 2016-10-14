Nationals won&squo;t get Strasburg back

WASHINGTON – Injured Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg would not be able to pitch in the NL Championship Series if Washington were to advance.

“We know he’s not going to be ready for the next series. You know, he’s progressing as well as we’d like. It’s never as fast as you’d like,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Thursday before his club hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers in a win-or-go-home Game 5 of their NL Division Series.

“But again, he won’t be available for the next series,” Baker continued. “It would be a miracle if he was.”

That doesn’t really come as a surprise, given that Strasburg has been sidelined since hurting his pitching elbow in early September and cut short a bullpen session Tuesday.

The Nationals knew the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft would have to miss the NLDS, but they had been hoping he might become available if the NL East champions extended their postseason stay.

“You look at the calendar and just the math doesn’t work out. He’s not stretched out and prepared to take on such an important game,” general manager Mike Rizzo said about the possibility of an NLCS appearance. “Nothing’s changed. He’s still on his return-to-throw program. We’re trying to build him up to see where he’s at. We’re certainly not going to rush him into doing something that he’s incapable of doing.”

Strasburg threw his first bullpen session from a mound last week, a month after his last regular-season appearance, then stopped another session early because of discomfort in his elbow.

Strasburg famously missed Washington’s trip to the playoffs in 2012, when the club shut him down that September to protect his surgically repaired right elbow. He had Tommy John surgery in August 2011.