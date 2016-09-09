Nats' Strasburg has elbow strain

WASHINGTON – Stephen Strasburg has a strained flexor mass in his elbow, and the Washington Nationals don’t know when he will pitch again but the team said it was relieved the right-hander did not re-tear a ligament.

Manager Dusty Baker and director of athletic training Paul Lessard voiced optimism after an MRI did not reveal ligament damage. Strasburg had Tommy John surgery in August 2011.

“Normally (these injuries) come around very well with treatment and strengthening programs,” Lessard said. “It’s not a season-ending injury, but we still need to take time that he’s nice and strong because of his past.”

Strasburg left his start in the third inning Wednesday night after feeling a pinch in the back of his elbow.

Lessard said most of the elbow appeared to be in the same condition as in May, before Strasburg signed a $175 million, seven-year contract that starts next year.

Strasburg had just come off the disabled list Wednesday with right elbow soreness. The 28-year-old started the season 13-0 with a 2.51 ERA. He gave up 19 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings in three outings before going on the DL.

Lessard said this was a new injury and unrelated to the previous problem in the back of Strasburg’s elbow. He added this was an acute injury that could have happened on one pitch, not stress that built up on Strasburg’s elbow.