Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco is congratulated by Robbie Grossman (36) after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning during a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Detroit.
September 13, 2016 10:14 PM
Polanco has HR, 4 RBIs and Twins beat Tigers 8-1
Associated Press
DETROIT – Jorge Polanco homered and drove in four runs, Brian Dozier added three more hits to his torrid second half and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1 on Tuesday night.
The Tigers lost for the third time in 14 games against Minnesota, costing them precious ground in a crowded race for the second AL wild card.
Kennys Vargas homered for the Twins, and Robbie Grossman drove in two runs.
Kyle Gibson (6-9) dominated, allowing one run and five hits in eight innings. The win ended a four-start winless streak, including when Gibson allowed five runs in five innings to Detroit on Aug. 23.
Matt Boyd (5-4) took the loss in his worst outing since June. He gave up seven runs, eight hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings.