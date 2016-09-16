Ramirez homers again, Red Sox beat Yankees 7-4

BOSTON – Hanley Ramirez homered for the second straight game, and David Ortiz had a pair of hits on Friday night to send the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox to a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox maintained a two-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles, who beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4. The Yankees, who on Thursday night were one out from climbing within three games of the division lead, fell six games back and lost ground in the AL wild-card race behind Baltimore and Toronto.

Clay Buchholz (7-10) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out two in six innings. Ramirez homered for the ninth time in 16 games, including a three-run shot to cap a five-run ninth in Boston's 7-5 victory on Thursday.