  • Associated Press
    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Derek Holland throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Arlington, Texas, Sunday.
August 28, 2016 6:52 PM

Rangers top Indians 2-1 to win series of division leaders

STEPHEN HAWKINS | Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas – Derek Holland allowed one run over six innings in his second start off the disabled list, new left fielder Carlos Gomez made two highlight-reel catches and the AL-best Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Sunday.

The Rangers took three of four in the series between division leaders, the first time since 1999 both teams were in first place when playing each other after the All-Star break.

Ian Desmond and Jonathan Lucroy each had an RBI single for Texas, which has an 8 1/2-game lead in the AL West with five weeks left in the season.

