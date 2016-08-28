Rangers top Indians 2-1 to win series of division leaders

ARLINGTON, Texas – Derek Holland allowed one run over six innings in his second start off the disabled list, new left fielder Carlos Gomez made two highlight-reel catches and the AL-best Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Sunday.

The Rangers took three of four in the series between division leaders, the first time since 1999 both teams were in first place when playing each other after the All-Star break.

Ian Desmond and Jonathan Lucroy each had an RBI single for Texas, which has an 8 1/2-game lead in the AL West with five weeks left in the season.