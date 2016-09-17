Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Jackie Bradley Jr. (25) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's David Price reacts after striking out New York Yankees' Rob Refsnyder to retire the side in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi, left, looks back behind New York Yankees' Austin Romine after scoring on a double by Xander Bogaerts during the third inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts looks up as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's David Price, center, adjusts his cap after giving up a two-run home run to New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez, right, during the third inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
September 17, 2016 5:27 PM
Red Sox rally past Yankees
KEN POWTAK | Associated Press
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Mookie Betts had a tying single before scoring the go-ahead run and the Boston Red Sox beat the Yankees 6-5 Saturday for their third straight win over New York.
Hanley Ramirez and Bogaerts each had three hits for the AL East-leading Red Sox (84-64), who entered two games ahead of Toronto and Baltimore (both 81-66).
New York (77-70) wasted 3-0 and 5-2 leads and lost for the sixth time in seven games. The Yankees, already four games back for the AL's second wild card coming in, dropped seven games behind the Red Sox in the AL East.
Second baseman Starlin Castro left in the fifth inning after straining his right hamstring while rounding first base on a double. Rookie Gary Sanchez hit his 15th home run since his Aug. 3 recall from the minors, a two-run drive.