Reds cruise to 8-0 win over fading Pirates

PITTSBURGH – Tyler Holt and Brandon Phillips had three hits apiece, helping Brandon Finnegan and the Cincinnati Reds beat the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 8-0 on Sunday.

Holt drove in three runs and Phillips scored three times as last-place Cincinnati (60-82) closed the four-game set with three straight wins. Pittsburgh (69-72) has dropped 11 of 13 to fall off the pace in the NL wild-card race.

Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco was ejected by umpire Pat Hoberg for arguing balls and strikes in the third inning. It was Polanco's first career ejection.