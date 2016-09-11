Associated Press
Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Phillips (4) arrives at third base ahead of the relay throw to Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang in the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday.
September 11, 2016 6:56 PM
Reds cruise to 8-0 win over fading Pirates
Associated Press
PITTSBURGH – Tyler Holt and Brandon Phillips had three hits apiece, helping Brandon Finnegan and the Cincinnati Reds beat the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 8-0 on Sunday.
Holt drove in three runs and Phillips scored three times as last-place Cincinnati (60-82) closed the four-game set with three straight wins. Pittsburgh (69-72) has dropped 11 of 13 to fall off the pace in the NL wild-card race.
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco was ejected by umpire Pat Hoberg for arguing balls and strikes in the third inning. It was Polanco's first career ejection.