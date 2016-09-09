Reds end skid with 4-3 win over Pirates on Peraza's sac fly

PITTSBURGH – Jose Peraza's sacrifice fly snapped a ninth-inning tie and lifted Cincinnati to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night, ending the Reds' five-game losing streak.

With the score tied 3-3, Eugenio Suarez hit a leadoff single off closer Tony Watson (2-5), advanced to second on Ramon Cabrera's sacrifice bunt, took third on Tyler Holt's single and scored on Peraza's liner to center field.

Andrew McCutchen pulled the Pirates into a tie in the bottom of the eighth with a sacrifice fly off Raisel Iglesias (3-1). Iglesias hit the first two batters in the ninth with pitches but escaped a bases-loaded jam by getting Josh Harrison to pop out and pinch-hitter Adam Frazier to fly out.

Joey Votto had three hits for the Reds, Suarez had two and Brandon Phillips hit his 10th home run, a leadoff shot in the seventh off Jared Hughes that put Cincinnati ahead 3-2.