Reds pull away, send sloppy Cardinals to 3rd straight loss

CINCINNATI – Zack Cozart hit a pair of doubles during run-scoring innings that included St. Louis misplays, and the Cincinnati Reds sent the Cardinals to their third straight loss, 9-1 Saturday.

The Cardinals have lost seven of 11. They're still in position to get the NL's second wild-card spot, staying ahead of the Mets, Pirates and Marlins.

Pinch hitter Ramon Cabrera's two-run single in the seventh inning put the Reds ahead 4-1. Cincinnati used four walks by Jerome Williams to score five times in the eighth, capped by Tucker Barnhart's bases-loaded double.

Dan Straily (11-7) gave up three hits, including Jedd Gyorko's homer, and a career-high seven walks in only 5 2/3 innings. Gyorko hit his career-high 25th home run, 18 since the All-Star break.

Jaime Garcia (10-11) lost after allowing two runs in six innings.