- Associated Press
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cincinnati.
September 02, 2016 10:21 PM
Reds rally to beat Cardinals 3-2 on Suarez's single in 9th
JOE KAY | Associated Press
CINCINNATI – Eugenio Suarez singled up the middle with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals were hoping to start a final-month surge toward the playoffs – they're in position to get the NL's second wild card berth behind San Francisco. Instead, the Reds snapped a four-game losing streak.
Seung Hwan Oh (4-3) walked Zack Cozart on four pitches to open the ninth, and Brandon Phillips followed with a single. After Scott Schebler singled one out later to load the bases, Suarez got his first career game-ending hit. The Reds had loaded the bases in the seventh and eighth and failed to score.
Raisel Iglesias (1-1) gave up a walk in the ninth.
Yadier Molina and Randal Grichuk homered for St. Louis.