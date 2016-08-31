Ricky Nolasco throws 4-hit gem as Angels sweep Reds, 3-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Ricky Nolasco pitched a dynamic four-hitter for his fifth career shutout and his first victory for Los Angeles, leading the Angels to an interleague sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 3-0 victory Wednesday night.

C.J. Cron drove in two runs for the Angels (59-74), who have won five straight and eight of 10 to climb out of last place in the AL West.

Los Angeles even won without Albert Pujols and Mike Trout, who weren't in the lineup for an early starting game before the Angels' day off. Trout and Pujols didn't start in the same game for the first time since Sept. 18, 2014.

Brandon Finnegan (8-10) struck out nine during seven strong innings of five-hit ball for the Reds, who have lost four straight and eight of 10.

Nolasco (5-12) had gone winless with a 5.70 ERA in his first five starts for the Angels, who acquired the native of nearby Corona, California, from Minnesota at the trade deadline. He finally came up with a gem against the Reds, and he even won at home for the first time in 16 consecutive starts with the Twins and Angels.

Nolasco's shutout was his first since Sept. 9, 2012, and his 11th career complete game was his first since May 2, 2014. He retired 12 straight Reds to end it.

Finnegan had only one poor inning during the former Royals reliever's latest strong start for the last-place Reds. He struck out four straight early and retired nine straight before the sixth, when Andrelton Simmons popped a one-out double and scored on Cron's two-out single to center. Jefry Marte then drove in Cron from first with a double to the right-field corner.

Nolasco faced more trouble than Finnegan, but still escaped jams caused by errors from Marte and Kaleb Cowart. Ramon Cabrera got to third with one out in the sixth for Cincinnati, but Nolasco coolly retired Zack Cozart and Joey Votto.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Dan Straily and Tim Adleman will move up one day in Cincinnati's rotation this weekend to give extra rest to Homer Bailey, who has a sore muscle in his right arm.

Angels: The club has no plans to shut down Pujols despite some nagging plantar fasciitis in his right foot, manager Mike Scioscia said. Pujols, who hit his 586th homer earlier this week, has managed plantar fasciitis in his left foot for long stretches of his career.

UP NEXT

Reds: After a travel day, Anthony DeSclafani (8-2, 2.96 ERA) opens a homestand against St. Louis.

Angels: After a day off, Brett Oberholtzer (3-2, 5.16 ERA) makes his second start since the Angels claimed him off waivers from Philadelphia. He made it through just three innings at Detroit last weekend.