Rodon fans 8 to silence struggling Royals, White Sox win 7-2

CHICAGO – Carlos Rodon struck out a season-high nine over six innings, Adam Eaton doubled twice and scored two runs and the Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 7-2 on Friday night to prevent the Royals from gaining ground in the playoff race.

Rodon (7-8) fanned Paulo Orlando with the bases loaded on his 116th pitch to end the sixth inning and move to 5-0 in his last seven starts.

Kendrys Morales had a two-run single in the first inning for Kansas City, which has dropped six of nine and remained four games behind the second wild-card after Detroit beat Baltimore.

Eaton doubled to lead off the first and fifth innings off Yordano Ventura (10-10) and scored each time on Melky Cabrera RBIs. Tyler Saladino had three hits and drove in two runs in Chicago's third straight win over a playoff contender.