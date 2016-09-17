Rodriguez homers twice, Pirates beat Reds 7-3 for DH sweep

CINCINNATI – Sean Rodriguez homered in both games, and Andrew McCutchen had a bases-loaded single as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Saturday night for a doubleheader sweep.

In the first game, Jameson Taillon pitched five innings and singled to drive in a big league run for the first time during a 10-4 win that officially eliminated the Reds from postseason contention.

The Pirates swept a doubleheader in Cincinnati for the first time since 1990. They opened the day with a 51/2-game gap and three teams to overtake for a wild-card berth.

McCutchen drove in three runs in the opener and had a bases-loaded single in the nightcap off left-hander Brandon Finnegan (9-11), who lasted only 2 1/3 innings. Rodriguez hit a solo homer, adding to his two-run shot in the first game.

Cincinnati's Scott Schebler and Ramon Cabrera homered off rookie starter Trevor Williams, who failed to retire any of the four batters he faced in the fifth inning. Juan Nicasio (10-6) didn't allow a hit in two innings.

Pittsburgh has scored 41 runs in its last four games.

In the opener, Taillon (4-4) gave up Adam Duvall's three-run homer during his five innings. His RBI single to center in the fifth made it 7-3.

The Pirates skipped Taillon's previous turn in the rotation, trying to limit the rookie's innings. He missed the 2014 and '15 seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery and an operation to repair a hernia.

Pittsburgh sent nine batters to the plate in a 17-minute top of the first inning against Anthony DeSclafani (8-4), scoring four times with the help of three walks and the first of a six combined errors in the game.

The first pitch was delayed 62 minutes because of rain. The doubleheader, the first between the teams since a Reds sweep on Aug. 31, 2009, made up a May 10 postponement.

HOMER HISTORY

The Reds have allowed 238 homers, one shy of the NL mark (2001 Rockies) and three shy of the major league record (1996 Tigers). The bullpen already has set a major league record with 94 homers allowed, two more than the previous mark by the 1964 Kansas City Athletics.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: C Fransicso Cervelli took a foul tip off the inside of his right leg in the opener. After several painful minutes of recuperating, he stayed in the game. ... Starling Marte didn't play in either game because of a sore back.

Reds: SS Zack Cozart sat out both games with a sore right knee. He's missed the last seven.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Ivan Nova (12-6) starts the final game of the series on Sunday. He's 5-0 with a 2.41 ERA in eight starts since the Pirates acquired him in a trade with the Yankees.

Reds: Dan Straily (12-8) will make his fifth start of the season against the Pirates. He's 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA against Pittsburgh.

