Royals hold off White Sox 6-5, remain 4 back of wild card

CHICAGO – Whit Merrifield hit a go-ahead two-run double in a three-run seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals held on for a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

Royals closer Wade Davis gave up a single to Tyler Saladino and a double to Adam Eaton to lead off the ninth before Melky Cabrera's infield single cut the deficit to one.

With the tying run on third and one out, Davis struck out Jose Abreu and Justin Morneau for his 23rd save as the Royals remained four games behind Baltimore for the second AL wild card.

Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer in the first and Alex Gordon a solo shot in the fourth off White Sox starter James Shields. The struggling righty exited after six innings leading 4-3 before the Chicago's bullpen faltered.

Chris Beck (2-2) was charged with three runs while giving up two hits and a walk and getting one out.

Davis was the last of five relievers after Edinson Volquez, who allowed four runs and nine hits over five innings.

Kevin McCarthy (1-0) got the last out of the sixth and Joakim Soria struck out two in a perfect eighth.

Shields, who helped the Royals reach the 2014 World Series, allowed three runs and four hits. He avoided his 18th loss despite moving into the major league lead with 37 home runs allowed.

Morneau doubled twice and drove in a run in a two-run fifth as the White Sox went ahead 4-3.

Abreu drove in his 90th run and Saladino went 3 for 4 to leave him 9 for 12 in the past three games.

Volquez allowed the leadoff batter to reach in all five innings, but the Royals overcame Chicago's 12 hits for their fourth win in 10 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: C Salvador Perez (wrist) returned after a two-game absence. . RF Lorenzo Cain (hand) was sidelined again after he had discomfort swinging in his return Friday. Manager Ned Yost said he would address his status after speaking with the medical staff.

White Sox: Manager Robin Ventura said it's unlikely 2B Brett Lawrie, who last played July 21, returns this season. Lawrie remains in Arizona dealing with nagging knee pain after originally being sidelined with a hamstring injury. "It's become a long shot at this point just because he's been out so long," Ventura said.

MERRIFIELD'S YEAR

Merrifield, a 27-year-old rookie forced into duty thanks to Kansas City's numerous injuries, has driven in 21 runs in 60 games.

MORNEAU'S FUTURE

Morneau, signed in June to a one-year deal, will decide after the season whether to try to play in 2016. He's 35.

"Oh, he's got something left," Ventura said. "He can play next year if he wants to."

UP NEXT

White Sox ace Chris Sale (15-7, 3.07 ERA) faces RHP Ian Kennedy (10-9, 3.76) in the series finale Sunday.