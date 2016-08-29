Saltalamacchia's HR lifts Tigers over White Sox 4-3

DETROIT – Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Justin Upton also went deep for the Tigers, who pulled within a game of Baltimore for the American League's second wild card.

Detroit trailed 3-2 after a solo homer in the seventh by Chicago's Tyler Saladino, but Saltalamacchia's towering drive to right-center off Nate Jones (5-3) put the Tigers ahead.

Justin Wilson (4-4) got the win in relief, and Francisco Rodriguez pitched a perfect ninth for his 37th save in 40 chances.

Saladino drove in all three Chicago runs. James Shields allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, ending an awful August on a decent note, but the White Sox couldn't hold a one-run lead for him.

Shields was 0-4 with a 13.95 ERA in five August starts coming into Monday's game, but the Tigers didn't do much against him. Miguel Cabrera hit a sacrifice fly in the third, but Saladino's two-run single put the White Sox ahead the following inning.

Upton tied it in the sixth with a solo home run. Saladino led off the seventh with his eighth homer of the season.

Chicago used three relievers to get through the seventh, and Jones came on in the eighth. He walked Martinez, and Saltalamacchia went deep one out later.

Detroit starter Matt Boyd allowed two runs and seven hits in four-plus innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: CF Adam Eaton was in the lineup after leaving Sunday's game because of a bruised forearm. He went 0 for 4 with a walk.

Tigers: RHP Mike Pelfrey (lower back strain) allowed a run and three hits in three innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo at Indianapolis. He struck out two. ... CF Cameron Maybin left in the fifth with a bruised left thumb.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Anthony Ranaudo (1-1) starts Tuesday night against the Tigers. He allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings in his most recent start, Thursday against Seattle.

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris (2-2) takes the mound. He allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings Thursday at Minnesota.