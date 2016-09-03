Sano, Plouffe homer in big inning; Twins beat White Sox 11-3

MINNEAPOLIS – Miguel Sano and Trevor Plouffe each homered during an eight-run third inning, and the Minnesota Twins went deep four times in an 11-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

Brian Dozier led off with his 34th homer, and Byron Buxton tacked on a two-run shot in the second against beleaguered starter James Shields (5-17). The Twins have 162 homers with 26 games to go, the most they've hit in six years with a pace to post their highest total since their championship season in 1987.

Hector Santiago (11-8) won for the first time in six starts since the Twins acquired him in late July from the Los Angeles Angels, finishing six innings with three runs allowed and six strikeouts.