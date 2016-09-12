Schebler drives in 2 in Reds' 3-0 win over Brewers

CINCINNATI – Scott Schebler hit a two-run single in Cincinnati's three-run first inning and four pitchers teamed up on the Reds' eighth shutout of the season in a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Keyvius Sampson started and Blake Wood (6-3), Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias followed as the Reds posted their seventh shutout since the All-Star break. They went into the game tied with the Cubs, Angels and Marlins for the most second-half shutouts in the majors.

Iglesias pitched the final two innings for his third save in four opportunities as the Reds extended their winning streak to four games.

The Brewers, who had hit at least one home run in nine consecutive games, have lost three of their last four.

The Reds sent eight batters to the plate in the first against Wily Peralta (6-10). They collected a walk and four hits, including back-to-back infield hits to shortstop Jonathan Villar by Adam Duvall and Brandon Phillips that loaded the bases, setting up Schebler's two-run single. Tyler Holt followed with an RBI single.

Sampson, making his second start of the season as the Reds skipped Anthony DeSclafani, tied his career high with seven strikeouts. But he was relieved by Wood in the fifth with the bases loaded and two outs — not long enough to qualify for the win. He allowed four hits and two walks and hit a batter.

Wood stifled the threat by getting Hernan Perez to fly out.

Peralta rebounded after Holt's single to retire the next 15 batters before Phillips' dribbler hugged the third base line for an infield single with two outs in the sixth inning. Peralta allowed six hits and three runs with one walk and five strikeouts in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Rookie SS Orlando Arcia got Monday off after playing in 37 of Milwaukee's 39 games since making his major league debut on Aug. 2.

Reds: SS Jose Peraza returned to the starting lineup after missing Sunday's game in Pittsburgh with a sore right pinky finger, the result of fouling a ball off of it on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (5-6), who allowed just three hits and one run over six innings without getting a decision in Milwaukee's 2-1 victory over the Cubs last Wednesday, starts on Tuesday.

Reds: RHP Dan Straily (11-8), who set his single-season career high for losses in his last start, tries to improve to 8-2 since the All-Star break on Tuesday.