Source: Cubs agree to $6 million, 1-year deal with Uehara

CHICAGO — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Cubs and reliever Koji Uehara have agreed to a $6 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Uehara spent the past four years in Boston and was on the mound for the final out of the 2013 World Series, when the Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals. The 41-year-old right-hander went 2-3 with a 3.45 ERA and seven saves in 50 appearances last season. He missed about seven weeks because of a strained right pectoral muscle.

Uehara is 19-22 with a 2.53 ERA over eight seasons with Baltimore (2009-11), Texas (2011-12) and Boston (2013-16). He joins a team that beat Cleveland to end a 108-year championship drought.