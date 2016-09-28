Teixeira hits game-winning slam, Yanks rally past Red Sox

NEW YORK – Mark Teixeira hit a game-winning grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees staved off playoff elimination at the last possible moment with a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Boston clinched the AL East title nearly 30 minutes before Teixeira connected, thanks to Toronto's 3-2 loss against Baltimore. But a five-run comeback by New York in the ninth prevented its longtime rival from celebrating on the Yankee Stadium field.

The victory by the Orioles put the Yankees on the brink of wild-card elimination following a surprising charge late this season. New York had only one infield hit and trailed 3-0 heading into the ninth, faced with the prospect of facing Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel.