Tigers, Indians postponed after delay of over 4 hours

DETROIT – Thursday's game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians was postponed because of bad weather, a move that could force the teams to squeeze in a makeup game next week if it needs to be played because of postseason implications.

The regular season is scheduled to end Sunday.

The wild card-contending Tigers and AL Central champion Indians played a rain-shortened game Wednesday night, which Detroit won 6-3 in five innings. The series finale Thursday never began and was called after a delay of 4 hours, 13 minutes.

Detroit entered Thursday one game behind Baltimore for the American League's second wild card.

The Tigers begin a three-game series at Atlanta on Friday night, and Cleveland starts a three-game set at Kansas City. The Tigers and Indians would need to play a makeup game Monday if it could affect who makes the postseason or how teams are seeded.

The Tigers said the field at Comerica Park took on over 6 inches of rain. The weather cleared up enough at one point to allow the grounds crew to remove the tarp and work on the infield, but after both managers walked around the field with umpires, the tarp went back on. The delay continued for about 2 1/2 more hours.

The rainout allows Detroit to push starter Daniel Norris (3-2) to Friday's game against the Braves, and Jordan Zimmermann will start Saturday night. The Tigers were initially set to choose between Matt Boyd and Buck Farmer for Saturday, but now they can avoid that issue.

Justin Verlander is slated to pitch Sunday.

Cleveland will push its Thursday starter back a day, too. Ryan Merritt (0-0) will pitch Friday.