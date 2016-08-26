Tigers get back on track in win

MINNEAPOLIS – The Detroit Tigers slipped back toward the pack in the wild-card race with an ill-timed stretch this month of 10 losses in 13 games.

They found the perfect tonic on this trip to Minnesota, using the last-in-the-league Twins as a launching pad for their playoff push.

James McCann had a three-run homer among his four hits, Daniel Norris pitched into the seventh inning and the Tigers completed a sweep with an 8-5 victory on Thursday for the Twins’ seventh straight defeat.

“Our pitching is solid, especially in the second half,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “but we’re built to slug and it’s nice to see it.”

The Tigers are 10-2 against the Twins this year.

“We needed this for sure,” Norris said. “We’ve kind of been up and down a little bit, but anytime you win three in a row that’s always good.”

Norris (2-2) struck out five in 61/3 innings, giving up six hits without a walk in his longest and strongest start this season. He took a shutout in the sixth, surrendering RBI singles by Robbie Grossman and Eduardo Escobar over his last two innings.

“It showed me I can go out there and compete without my best stuff and get deep into games,” Norris said.

Jose Berrios (2-4) finished five innings, but the organization’s top pitching prospect gave up six runs on six hits and five walks in his ninth major league start and was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the game. Tyler Duffey, the starter on Wednesday, was sent down, too.

“I’m surprised. However, I do understand the decision,” Berrios said through an interpreter. “I do understand they want me to go down there and gain more confidence in what I’m doing.”

His ERA actually dropped four percentage points to an unsightly 9.24.

“Young players struggling up here,” manager Paul Molitor said, “it takes its toll.”

Catcher Juan Centeno made a mound visit three batters into the game after Berrios issued back-to-back walks, and Ian Kinsler’s two-run double in the second sent the Tigers on their way.