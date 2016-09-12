Tigers rally past Twins 4-2, pull within 1 of wild card

DETROIT – Miguel Cabrera and Ian Kinsler homered, and the Detroit Tigers scored two runs in the seventh inning on close plays at the plate, rallying for a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Andrew Romine slid in safely with the tying run on a double by Jose Iglesias, and Iglesias scored on Kinsler's sacrifice fly to put the Tigers ahead 3-2. Cabrera's homer in the eighth gave Detroit an insurance run, and the Tigers pulled within a game of Baltimore for the American League's second wild card.

Shane Greene (4-4) got the win in relief, and Bruce Rondon worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth. Francisco Rodriguez walked two in the ninth but held on for his 41st save in 45 chances.

Brian Dozier hit his 40th homer, and Kurt Suzuki also went deep for the Twins.

Alex Wimmers (1-2) took the loss.