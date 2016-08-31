Tigers rally past White Sox, complete sweep

DETROIT — JaCoby Jones doubled twice in his second major league game, then dashed home for the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Collins in the ninth inning to lift the Detroit Tigers over the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday.

After a day after doubling, singling and driving in two runs in his debut, Jones scored twice to help the Tigers complete a three-game sweep.

Jones hit a leadoff double in the ninth against David Robertson (4-3) and advanced to third on Jarrod Saltalamacchia's deep flyball.

Collins came up as a pinch-hitter and was able to lift the ball to left-center. Avisail Garcia made the catch, but his throw bounced before it even reached the mound.

Francisco Rodriguez (2-3) pitched the ninth.

Jose Abreu and Alex Avila homered on consecutive pitches in the fourth for the White Sox.

White Sox ace Chris Sale allowed two runs and eight hits in eight innings against a Detroit lineup that was without Miguel Cabrera. The slugging first baseman sat out because his right ankle had been acting up.

Chicago was without Melky Cabrera, who missed the game because of stomach discomfort.

Justin Verlander allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings for the Tigers, striking out nine.

Verlander retired the first eight hitters he faced, striking out six of them. With two outs in the fourth, Abreu connected for his 19th homer of the year. Avila followed with a drive to the bushes beyond the wall in center, giving Chicago a 2-0 lead against his former team.

Verlander did not allow another baserunner after Avila's home run. Detroit scored a run on Andrew Romine's single in the fifth, and J.D. Martinez tied it with a two-out RBI single in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck) pitched four innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo at Indianapolis on Wednesday, allowing one unearned run and one hit. He walked one and struck out four.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Chicago plays at Minnesota on Thursday night. LHP Jose Quintana (11-9) starts against Ervin Santana (6-10).

Tigers: Detroit has Thursday off before playing at Kansas City. RHP Anibal Sanchez (7-13) takes the mound against Danny Duffy (11-2) of the Royals on Friday night.