Tigers starters keep struggling

DETROIT – Detroit’s bullpen is doing everything it can to help the Tigers get into the postseason.

The relievers just aren’t getting any help from the starting rotation.

In the final three games of Detroit’s home series with the floundering Minnesota Twins, the starters lasted 91/3 innings, giving up 17 runs. On Thursday, Mike Pelfrey gave up four runs while only getting five outs in a 5-1 loss.

“I don’t know how many innings our relievers threw in this series – maybe 20 or something,” Pelfrey said. “We can’t keep expecting those guys to pitch eight innings a night.”

The Tigers were able to salvage Wednesday night’s game, thanks to five scoreless innings from the bullpen, but lost Tuesday and Thursday to end up with a split of the four-game series.

“The bullpen is doing a great job, and keeping us in games, but we can’t get anything started,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

By going 2-2 against a team that is on pace to lose 100 games, the Tigers hurt themselves in a crowded AL wild-card race.

“This is obviously not what we wanted,” Ausmus said. “Any time you lose four out of seven, it isn’t a good homestand.”

Hector Santiago (12-8) held Detroit to one run in 52/3 innings to continue his rebound after a post-trade slump.

Pelfrey (4-10) lost in his first major-league appearance since July 31. He started the game with a 60-pitch limit, but only lasted 36.

The Twins took the lead in the second on Max Kep­ler’s RBI single, and he moved to third when Miguel Cabrera missed a pick-off attempt. Eduardo Escobar singled to make it 2-0, and Eddie Rosario beat out a bunt single.

Juan Centeno bunted the runners over, and Pelfrey retired Byron Buxton. That brought up Brian Dozier with two on, two out and first base open. Despite his torrid numbers in the second half, Ausmus decided to pitch to him.

“With the bases loaded, you don’t have any room to maneuver,” he said. “If he grounds out to third, no one is asking me about it.”

Instead, Dozier lined a soft single to left to give the Twins a 4-0 lead and bring Blaine Hardy out of the bullpen.

James McCann finally broke the shutout with a two-out RBI double in the sixth, but J.T. Chargois replaced Santiago to get out of the inning.