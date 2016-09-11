Tillman outduels Verlander, O's top Tigers to increase lead

DETROIT – Chris Tillman pitched six impressive innings in his return from the disabled list, and Michael Bourn and Jonathan Schoop homered off Justin Verlander to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Baltimore moved two games ahead of Detroit in the postseason race — the Orioles entered the day in position to be the American League's second wild card.

Tillman (16-5) allowed a run and four hits after being activated before the game. He hadn't pitched since Aug. 20 because of right shoulder bursitis.

Three relievers finished for the Orioles, with Zach Britton pitching the ninth for his 41st save in 41 chances. Britton retired pinch-hitter Casey McGehee with two on for the final out, taking sole possession of the AL saves lead.

Verlander (14-8) lasted only five innings, ending his streak of 11 straight quality starts.