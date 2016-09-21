Twins, Tigers rained out; plan doubleheader on Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS – Wednesday's game between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins was cut short because of rain, with the two teams planning a split doubleheader on Thursday to finish out the three-game series.

The two teams were scoreless with two out in the bottom of the third. Detroit's Buck Farmer had allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings. Minnesota rookie Jose Berries had stranded runners on third in the first two innings while giving up two hits and two walks.

The Tigers managed to gain ground in the American League wild card race as Toronto lost 2-1 at Seattle and Baltimore took a 5-1 loss at home to Boston. Detroit (80-70) trails the Orioles by one game.