Villar homers twice as Brewers get past Cubs 2-1

MILWAUKEE – Jonathan Villar hit two home runs and Keon Broxton robbed Anthony Rizzo of a homer in the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee, which took two of three in the series, got its first hit when Villar homered leading off the fourth. Villar homered again off Joe Smith (1-1), the sixth Chicago pitcher, leading off the eighth.

Corey Knebel (1-2) pitched a scoreless inning in relief to get the win. Tyler Thornburg notched his ninth save in 13 chances.

With one out in the ninth, Rizzo hit a drive to deep center. Broxton jumped above the wall to make the catch.

Chicago starter Mike Montgomery faced the minimum number of batters through three innings then walked Manny Pina before Villar's first homer.

The Cubs loaded the bases with one out in the first against Milwaukee starter Matt Garza, but failed to score.

Garza, facing his former team for the second time this season, retired 14 of 15 batters at one point before giving up the solo home run to Rizzo with two outs in the sixth.

Garza gave up one run and three hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Montgomery lasted five innings, allowing one run and two hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Montgomery, acquired by the Cubs on July 20 from Seattle in an effort to bolster their bullpen, gained a spot in the starting rotation when John Lackey went on the disabled list with a shoulder problem. He remained in the rotation after the Lackey's return on Sunday as the Cubs have temporarily opted to go with a six-man rotation.

Milwaukee won for just the sixth time in the last 28 games against the Cubs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Reliever Justin Grimm left the game with an undisclosed illness after facing one batter in the sixth. . Manager Joe Maddon thought about resting Rizzo but reconsidered. "Watching him yesterday, he didn't look tired so I put him back in. I thought the day before (Monday) his bat looked a little bit off," Maddon said. "But with the night game after the day game he got some good rest. We have a day off (Thursday) so I chose to play him today."

UP NEXT

Cubs: Jon Lester (15-4, 2.61 ERA) gets the start as Chicago opens a three-game series at Houston on Friday. Lester took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last start on Friday against San Francisco and finished with a complete game three-hitter. He will make his second career start against Houston and first since June 2008.

Brewers: Junior Guerra (7-3, 2.85 ERA) will take the mound as Milwaukee opens a four-game series at St. Louis on Thursday. Guerra is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against St. Louis, both coming this season.