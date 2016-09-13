Votto homer backs Straily in Reds' 6-4 win over Brewers

CINCINNATI – Joey Votto homered and drove in two runs, Dan Straily pitched a career-high eight innings and the Cincinnati Reds took advantage of some sloppy Milwaukee fielding, beating the Brewers 6-4 Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Adam Duvall put the Reds ahead for good in the third with the first of his two doubles. The Reds went on to match their longest winning streak of the season.

Straily (12-8) pitched around solo home runs by Keon Broxton and Jonathan Villar to improve to 8-2 since the All-Star break. He allowed three hits and two runs with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Tony Cingrani pitched the ninth, allowing Chris Carter's 34th homer, a two-run shot.

Matt Garza (5-7) allowed five runs, only one earned, in five innings.