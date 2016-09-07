White Sox rally with 4 in the 8th to down Tigers 7-4

CHICAGO – Avisail Garcia hit a go-ahead single against his former team in a four-run eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 7-4 on Wednesday to keep the Tigers a game out of the final AL wild-card spot.

The Tigers wasted a chance to move into a tie with Baltimore for the second wild card. The teams begin a three-game series Friday in Detroit.

Jose Abreu led off the eighth with a single for his third hit and scored on Justin Morneau's double off Shane Greene (3-4). After Todd Frazier grounded out, Garcia singled to right-center. Tyler Saladino and Adam Eaton added RBI singles.

Chris Beck (2-1) got four outs in relief before David Robertson worked a shaky ninth for his 35th save and second in two days.

The start was delayed 40 minutes for a threat of thunderstorms that never arrived on a steamy day with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.