White Sox use seven-run 6th to rout Indians again, 8-1

CHICAGO – Todd Frazier and Carlos Sanchez each drove in two runs in a seven-run sixth inning, and the Chicago White Sox handed the division-leading Cleveland Indians their second straight lopsided loss, 8-1 on Tuesday night.

The White Sox had seven hits, drew two walks and sent 12 batters to the plate against three pitchers in their highest-scoring inning of the season. The Indians maintained a six-game lead over Detroit in the AL Central after the Tigers lost to Minnesota 8-1.

Jose Quintana (12-10) held Cleveland to five hits over eight innings, including Brandon Guyer's solo homer in the second in Chicago's fifth win in seven games.

Tied at 1, Trevor Bauer (11-7) walked Adam Eaton to lead off the sixth. Four hits followed, with Jose Abreu driving in the first run and Frazier getting his career-high 92nd RBI to chase Bauer.

Avisail Garcia then delivered an RBI single, Sanchez tripled and Eaton doubled in a run in his second time up to end Dan Otero's night.