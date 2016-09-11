Wieters' bombs boost Baltimore

DETROIT – The Baltimore Orioles caught Jordan Zimmermann at the perfect time.

Saturday, in Zimmermann’s first start off the disabled list, the Orioles hit three homers before chasing him in the second inning and moved back ahead of the Detroit Tigers in the AL wild-card race with an 11-3 rout.

“That’s a very, very good pitcher and we happened to catch him on an off night,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I certainly wouldn’t want to be facing him in his next start.”

Adam Jones and Chris Davis homered in the first inning off Zimmermann (9-6), and Matt Wieters connected in the second and sixth innings.

“At this point in the season, with us in the race, every win is huge,” Wieters said. “Obviously, it feels good to hit two homers tonight, but only because they came in a win. If we had lost, it wouldn’t have mattered.”

Baltimore is two games behind Boston in the AL East and one game back of wild-card leader Toronto. They are one game ahead of the Tigers and Yankees for the second wild card.

Ubaldo Jimenez (7-11) gave up two runs, four hits and three walks in seven innings.

“The guys gave me a great start, and I just wanted to get us deep into the game with that lead,” he said. “My sinker was really good tonight, and I was able to throw all the breaking pitches whenever I needed them.”

Zimmermann, bothered by a neck injury, has been on the disabled list three times and was making his first big league start since Aug. 4 and his second since June 30. He allowed six runs and four hits and two walks while getting three outs.