Wieters hits 2 of Orioles' 4 homers in 11-3 rout of Tigers

DETROIT – Matt Wieters hit two of Baltimore's four home runs, and Orioles chased Jordan Zimmermann in the second inning and moved back ahead of the Detroit Tigers in the AL wild-card race with an 11-3 rout Saturday night.

Adam Jones and Chris Davis homered in the first inning off Zimmermann (9-6), and Wieters connected in the second and sixth innings.

Baltimore is two games behind first-place Boston in the tightly bunched AL East and one game back of wild-card leader Toronto. The Orioles are one game ahead of the Tigers and New York Yankees for the second wild card.

Ubaldo Jimenez (7-11) allowed two runs, four hits and three walks in seven innings.