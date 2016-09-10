- Associated Press
Baltimore Orioles' Matt Wieters celebrates his three-run home run with J.J. Hardy (2) and Steve Pearce (28) against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.
September 10, 2016 10:47 PM
Wieters hits 2 of Orioles' 4 homers in 11-3 rout of Tigers
DAVE HOGG | Associated Press
DETROIT – Matt Wieters hit two of Baltimore's four home runs, and Orioles chased Jordan Zimmermann in the second inning and moved back ahead of the Detroit Tigers in the AL wild-card race with an 11-3 rout Saturday night.
Adam Jones and Chris Davis homered in the first inning off Zimmermann (9-6), and Wieters connected in the second and sixth innings.
Baltimore is two games behind first-place Boston in the tightly bunched AL East and one game back of wild-card leader Toronto. The Orioles are one game ahead of the Tigers and New York Yankees for the second wild card.
Ubaldo Jimenez (7-11) allowed two runs, four hits and three walks in seven innings.