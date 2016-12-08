World Series trophy coming to Fort Wayne

The Chicago Cubs will bring the World Series Trophy, also known as the Commissioner’s Trophy, to Fort Wayne as part of a tour.

They haven’t yet announced the date, but the trophy will come to three Indiana cities – Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend.

The tour begins Friday at the Cubs’ Team Store on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue and will go throughout the Midwest to places such as Moline, Illinois, and Des Moines, Iowa.

“We’re excited to share our cherished trophy with fans this offseason as we celebrate such a historic World Series Championship,” Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts said in a press release. “This year’s World Championship team is unparalleled, and so are our fans. We can’t wait for them to experience the joy of seeing this piece of history in person.”

Fans are encouraged to track the tour at www.cubs.com/trophytour and use #CubsTrophyTour on social media.

