Yankees beat Red Sox 6-4, ending Boston's win streak at 11

NEW YORK – Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Tyler Austin homered off David Price, and the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox 6-4 Tuesday night to end Boston's 11-game winning streak and delay its AL East title celebration.

David Ortiz, starting his final series in the Bronx, went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts and stranded seven runners. He ended the game by fanning with two on against Tyler Clippard.

Having clinched at least a wild-card berth last weekend, Boston is five games ahead of second-place Toronto with five games left, needing just one victory or a Blue Jays loss to ensure the division championship.

Toronto also prevented the Red Sox from wrapping it up Tuesday night by beating Baltimore 5-1.