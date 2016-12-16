Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past Bulls again, 95-69

CHICAGO – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 95-69 on Friday night for a sweep of their home-and-home series.

It was a nearly identical copy of Milwaukee's 108-97 win at home on Thursday night, except there was no closing push by Chicago this time. Led by Antetokounmpo, the younger and more athletic Bucks had six players score in double figures and shot 46 percent from the field, compared to 30 percent for the weary Bulls.

Antetokounmpo also had three steals and blocked a shot. His streak of 30-point games ended at two, but he watched the last couple of minutes from the bench with Milwaukee in complete control.

Greg Monroe added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and fellow reserve Mirza Teletovic finished with 13 points. The Bucks (13-12) had dropped four of five before the pair of wins against the Bulls.