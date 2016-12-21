Anthony, Knicks rally past Pacers

NEW YORK – Carmelo Anthony matched a season high with 35 points, and the New York Knicks used a big second-half turnaround to beat the Indiana Pacers 118-111 on Tuesday night.

The Knicks fell behind by 15 in the third quarter, then suddenly seized control to snap a three-game losing streak. Anthony scored 26 in the second half.

Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner each scored 21 points for the Pacers, who seemed headed to a third straight win for about 30 minutes. It was mostly all New York from there as Indiana had its seven-game winning streak in the series snapped.

CAVALIERS 114, BUCKS 108: In Milwaukee, LeBron James buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in overtime as Cleveland held on to beat Milwaukee and avenge a late November loss.

James had 34 points and Irving 28 for Cleveland, which had lost at Milwaukee 118-101 on Nov. 29.

SPURS 102, ROCKETS 100: In Houston, Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer with 12.9 seconds left to lift San Antonio past Houston.

Eric Gordon missed a 3-point attempt after Mills’ shot before Manu Ginobili missed two free throws to give Houston one last chance, but James Harden’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

The victory was San Antonio’s fifth straight, improving the Spurs to 15-1 on the road.