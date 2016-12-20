- Associated Press
Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III (40) shoots against New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in New York.
December 20, 2016 10:09 PM
Anthony scores 35, Knicks rally past Pacers to end skid at 3
BRIAN MAHONEY | Associated Press
NEW YORK – Carmelo Anthony matched a season high with 35 points and the New York Knicks used a big second-half turnaround to beat the Indiana Pacers 118-111 on Tuesday night.
The Knicks fell behind by 15 in the third quarter, then suddenly seized control to snap a three-game losing streak. Anthony scored 26 in the second half.
Derrick Rose had 24 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 21 for the Knicks, who returned home after a poor finish to their five-game trip out West. They started slowly but improved to 10-4 at home.
Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner each scored 21 points for the Pacers, who seemed headed to a third straight victory for about 30 minutes. It was mostly all New York from there as Indiana had its seven-game winning streak in the series snapped.