Anthony scores 35, Knicks rally past Pacers to end skid at 3

NEW YORK – Carmelo Anthony matched a season high with 35 points and the New York Knicks used a big second-half turnaround to beat the Indiana Pacers 118-111 on Tuesday night.

The Knicks fell behind by 15 in the third quarter, then suddenly seized control to snap a three-game losing streak. Anthony scored 26 in the second half.

Derrick Rose had 24 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 21 for the Knicks, who returned home after a poor finish to their five-game trip out West. They started slowly but improved to 10-4 at home.

Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner each scored 21 points for the Pacers, who seemed headed to a third straight victory for about 30 minutes. It was mostly all New York from there as Indiana had its seven-game winning streak in the series snapped.