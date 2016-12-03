Barnes, Matthews power Mavericks past Bulls 107-82

DALLAS – Wesley Matthews scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half in the Dallas Mavericks' 107-82 victory over the Chicago Bulls 107-82 on Saturday night.

Harrison Barnes scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half to help Dallas win its second straight game after losing 13 of its first 15.

Chicago was coming off a 111-105 victory over defending champion Cleveland on Friday night, the Bulls only win in their last four. Jimmy Butler led Chicago with 26 points.

Barnes powered the Mavericks to a 17-point first-quarter lead.

Dwight Powell (17) and rookie Dorian Finney-Smith (11) had career highs in scoring, and Deron Williams had a season-high 15 assists.

Neither team scored in the first 2:15, but Dallas went on a 7-0 run over the next 1:20. The Mavericks led 23-6 with 3:17 left. The quarter ended with Dallas leading 29-18. Barnes scored eight points, and Andrew Bogut had six points and eight rebounds.

Chicago pulled within six points three times in the second quarter, but Dallas finished the first half with a 57-45 lead. In the third quarter, Matthews had 14 points, and the Mavericks' lead by as many as 21 points. The quarter ended with Dallas leading 82-66.

TIP-INS

Bulls: C Robin Lopez has a career-high 11 straight games with 10 or more points. ... F Jimmy Butler scored on a drive with 1:00 left in the third quarter, but was charged with a technical foul for arguing that he had been fouled. ... G Dwyane Wade missed his second game this season, staying behind in Chicago to rest. Nikola Mirotic replaced him in the starting lineup.

Mavericks: C Andrew Bogut fouled out, but had 11 rebounds and a season-high eight points. ... The Mavericks' 29 first-quarter points were a season high. ... The Mavericks said that F Dirk Nowitzki's return from a strained right Achilles tendon would be listed as "indefinite."

UP NEXT

Bulls: Return home to play Portland on Monday night. Chicago won at Portland 113-88 behind Jimmy Butler's 27 points on Nov. 15.

Mavericks: Host Charlotte on Monday night in the second game of a four-game homestand. Dallas lost to the Hornets on the road Thursday night.