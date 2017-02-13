Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker (7) dunks in front of the Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) dunks in front of the Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
February 13, 2017 10:48 PM
Bucks beat Pistons 102-89 behind Monroe's double-double
GENARO C. ARMAS | Associated Press
MILWAUKEE – Greg Monroe had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Michael Beasley added 23 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 102-89 on Monday night, winning their first home game since star forward Jabari Parker got hurt.
The Bucks led by 22 at one point and held a double-digit advantage for most of the second half. It was a confidence-building outing for a team adjusting to life again without Parker, the 20 point-a-game scorer who tore his left ACL last week for the second time in three seasons.
Beasley's energy gave the Bucks a boost. Starting now with Parker out, the veteran sliced through traffic for layups and hit mid-range jumpers. Monroe, the active 6-foot-11 center, wheeled in the lane for baskets and boards.
Marcus Morris led Detroit with 26 points, while Andre Drummond added 21 points and 12 rebounds.