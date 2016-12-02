Caldwell-Pope, Harris push Pistons to blowout win over Hawks

ATLANTA – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 23 points, Tobias Harris added 18 and the Detroit Pistons beat the reeling Atlanta Hawks 121-85 on Friday night.

The Pistons, who tied a team record with 17 3-pointers, have won five of six and are 3-1 on a trip that included stops at playoff contenders Oklahoma City, Charlotte and Boston.

Andre Drummond finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds and Ish Smith had 13 assists as seven players scored in double figures for Detroit.

The Hawks, losers in eight of their last nine games, were 9-2 and tied for the Eastern Conference lead after beating Milwaukee on Nov. 16. Now they are one-half game behind eighth-place Detroit and headed to play Toronto, the East's second-best team, on Saturday.

Dennis Schroder had 17 points and 13 assists for Atlanta. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Mike Muscala scored 11 each.