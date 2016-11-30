Caldwell-Pope scores 25 as balanced Pistons beat Celtics

BOSTON – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 25 points and Tobias Harris had 21 to lead balanced scoring that carried the Detroit Pistons to a 121-114 win over the Boston Celtics tonight.

Andre Drummond added 20 points and 17 rebounds, one night after he was ejected in the second quarter of a victory at Charlotte for a flagrant-2 foul.

Isaiah Thomas paced the Celtics with 27 points, and Kelly Olynyk scored a season-high 19. Boston had won five of seven.

Marcus Morris had 20 points and Ish Smith 19 for the Pistons, who had lost eight of their first nine road games before winning away from home on consecutive nights.

Detroit used a 9-0 spree midway through the fourth quarter to open a 103-95 edge with 5:08 to play after Boston went on an 11-0 run to take its first lead since early in the opening period. Morris and Harris each hit a 3-pointer during the Pistons' spurt.

Detroit pushed its lead to 112-101 on Smith's basket before Boston closed within four points in the final 30 seconds.

The Pistons were shooting over 55 percent midway through the third quarter and opened their biggest lead of the game, 90-80, on Jon Leuer's dunk.

Boston center Al Horford returned after missing Monday's win at Miami due to the birth of his second child. He scored nine points.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Coach Stan Van Gundy said G Reggie Bullock hasn't gotten an appointment yet for a second opinion on the torn meniscus in his left knee.

Celtics: Coach Brad Stevens said there was no longer a limit on F Jae Crowder's minutes in his sixth game back from a sprained left ankle. There was a limit when Crowder first returned. . G Marcus Smart went down to the floor hard early in the fourth, but walked slowly to the bench during a stoppage.

UP NEXT

Pistons: At Atlanta on Friday in the finale of a three-game road trip before they return home for two straight.

Celtics: Host Sacramento on Friday before they head on the road for three in a row. The Kings' scheduled game at Philadelphia on Wednesday night was postponed due to condensation on the court.