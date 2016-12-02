Cavaliers in 1st 2-game slump

CLEVELAND – J.J. Redick scored 23 points, Blake Griffin matched a career high with 11 assists and the Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from a brutal loss with a 113-94 win on Thursday over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have lost two straight for the first time as defending NBA champions.

Chris Paul scored 16 and DeAndre Jordan had 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who blew an 18-point lead and fell in double overtime at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Los Angeles took control with a 13-2 run to open the third quarter.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 and LeBron James 16 for the Cavs, who were outplayed for the second game in a row. Cleveland lost at Milwaukee on Tuesday, when coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters in the second half and J.R. Smith wandered off the floor during play and gave up an easy basket.

This wasn’t much better as Lue pulled James, Irving, Smith, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson with seven minutes left as it became very clear there would be no comeback as the Cavs are in their first true slump since winning the title in June.

Cleveland failed to make 10 3-pointers for the first time this season, ending its league record to start a season at 16 games.