Cavs cruise past Grizzlies

CLEVELAND – Kevin Love scored 29 points, J.R. Smith found his aim – for one half – and LeBron James added 23 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fifth straight, 103-86 on Tuesday night over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis rested center Marc Gasol for the first of back-to-back games against the defending NBA champions.

Smith, who has been in a season-long shooting slump, scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half as the Cavs, who gave star point guard Kyrie Irving the night off, built a 22-point lead and ended the Grizzlies’ six-game winning streak.

Zach Randolph replaced Gasol in the starting lineup and scored 18 points to lead the Grizzlies.

The reigning Western Conference player of the week, Gasol is expected to play Wednesday in Memphis to complete a brutal three-game stretch for the Grizzlies, who beat Golden State by 21 on Saturday.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said after the game that James, Love and Irving will not travel for the game Wednesday. Cleveland will start Smith, DeAndre Liggins, Iman Shumpert, James Jones and Tristan Thompson.

Smith came in shooting a career-low 31 percent from the field and 32 percent on 3s, the lowest mark since his rookie season with New Orleans in 2004. He also has been slowed by a sore left knee, which he hyperextended last week, causing him to miss two games.

Smith got it going early, dropping four 3-pointers in the first half. His fourth put the Cavs ahead 56-34, and he was 6 of 8 at halftime. He missed his first six shots in the third quarter and finished 8 of 17 – 6 of 10 on 3s.

Cleveland seemed disinterested after halftime and Memphis managed to stay within striking distance, but the Grizzlies didn’t have enough firepower without Gasol and Mike Conley, who is expected to miss another month with a back injury.

The Grizzlies were still within eight when James scored on a layup and hit a cutting Love for an easy bucket to make it 90-74 with 5:11 left.

TIMBERWOLVES 99, BULLS 94: In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored 24 points, Andrew Wiggins added 23 and the Timberwolves rallied to beat the Bulls 99-94 in Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau’s return to Chicago on Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves wiped out a 21-point deficit and got Thibodeau a victory in his first game in Chicago since the Bulls fired him in an acrimonious split in 2015.

Gorgui Dieng and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 16 points, and the Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jimmy Butler led Chicago with 27 points, and Robin Lopez added 14. But the Bulls continued a pattern of letdowns against losing teams, this time falling to one that came in tied for the NBA’s worst record.

That wasn’t what the Timberwolves expected when they hired Thibodeau. After all, the Bulls went 255-139 and made the playoffs in all five of his seasons, including a run to the Eastern Conference finals with 2011 MVP Derrick Rose leading the way.

The Timberwolves looked like they were going to get blown out in this one, trailing by 21 in the second quarter. Instead, they came roaring back. Minnesota was leading 91-87 when Butler threw down an alley-oop dunk off a feed from Dwyane Wade in transition and nailed a fadeaway jumper off a steal to tie it with 1:34 remaining.

Wiggins then hit a pullup jumper and LaVine scored on a reverse layup to make it 95-91 with 52 seconds left.

Wade picked up two technicals and an ejection with 14.1 seconds left after his driving layup was blocked by LaVine.