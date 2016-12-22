Cavs get another win over Bucks

CLEVELAND – Kyrie Irving didn’t get tired of seeing the Milwaukee Bucks on consecutive days in December.

In fact, he wouldn’t mind playing them a few more times in late April, May or June when it really matters.

“I hope,” he said.

Irving had 31 points and a career-high 13 assists, and LeBron James scored 29 as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their second game in 24 hours over the young Bucks, 113-102 on Wednesday despite being without two starters.

The NBA champions were not at full strength as Kevin Love didn’t dress for the second straight game with a bruised left knee, and J.R. Smith sat out after breaking his right thumb Tuesday at Milwaukee.

They were barely missed as Cleveland’s two biggest stars more than made up for the absences and the Cavs won for the eighth time in nine games.

After his big performance, Irving was asked if he sees the Bucks as a contender, a team Cleveland could meet in the playoffs. Milwaukee beat the Cavs 118-101 on Nov. 29.

“I hope, man. It would be great, four games against them,” Irving said. “I’m fired up to go against them every time now, for real. Ever since they kicked our (butts) in Milwaukee it’s been personal and it’s going to continue to be personal.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Jabari Parker 27 for the Bucks.

“They’re the champs,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. “They showed that again tonight.

GRIZZLIES 98, PISTONS 86: In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Marc Gasol matched a career high with 38 points on 14-of-17 shooting, and Memphis beat Detroit in a matchup of slumping teams.

The Grizzlies ended their three-game losing streak, while Detroit dropped its fourth straight.

Memphis was boosted by the return of Chandler Parsons, who missed the previous 17 games with a bone bruise on his left knee. He had two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes.

WIZARDS 107, BULLS 97: In Chicago, John Wall had 23 points and nine assists, and Washington rallied past Chicago for its third road victory.

Bradley Beal finished with 21 points, while Marcin Gortat had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler led a balanced Chicago offense with 20 points.