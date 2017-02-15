Charlotte feels sting of game loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hornets season ticket holder Doug Doggett was planning on ponying up several hundred dollars for tickets to the NBA All-Star game this weekend in Charlotte.

But since the league has moved its annual showcase to New Orleans, Doggett now has no plans to watch the game on TV.

Charlotte won’t be a ghost town this weekend, but it sure won’t be buzzing like many had hoped when the NBA awarded the city the 2017 All-Star game. The league moved the event last summer after North Carolina politicians failed to repeal House Bill 2, a law that passed last March that limits the protections of LGBT people.

As a result, Doggett – like other Charlotte residents and businesses – has been left out in the cold, looking for ways to enjoy this weekend. There is an Equestrian Trade Show in town, though it’s not generating the same level of excitement.

Vernon Jackson, also a season ticket holder, said he was looking forward to seeing the All-Star game in person but now only plans to watch when Charlotte’s Kemba Walker participates in the 3-point contest.

“I’ll watch Kemba, but as for the game itself – probably not much,” Jackson said.

Walker – Charlotte’s first All-Star since Gerald Wallace seven years ago – shares the fans’ pain. He won’t be showing off his skills in front of his home crowd.

“I have been here a long time, and it would have been really cool for the city, the organization, the fans and even me,” Walker said.

Walker and the fans aren’t the only ones disappointed.

Charlotte area hotels, restaurants and other businesses stand to lose out on the $100 million impact of the game, according to Hornets COO and president Fred Whitfield. Before the league moved the game, it was almost impossible to find a hotel in downtown Charlotte near the arena for this coming weekend. Now, the Westin is offering rooms starting as low as $90 per night.

Hickory Tavern, a sports bar/restaurant where fans regularly gather for Hornets “viewing parties,” and other local bars have mostly cancelled All-Star themed events and aren’t expecting nearly as big crowds.

The Charlotte Convention Center was going to host many of the events, including the interactive NBA All-Star Experience. Now the biggest event on the center’s calendar this weekend is the International Equestrian Trade Show.

“There are a lot of business leaders that would like to see a resolution to HB2 and there are a lot business leaders who have had ongoing discussions with leaders of the Senate and the House, asking them to work together to get a resolution,” Whitfield said.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in October that returning the All-Star Game to Charlotte in 2019 is “a high priority,” provided there’s a resolution to the so-called bathroom bill, which limits which restrooms transgender people can use in government buildings and schools.

But that’s no guarantee.

Newly elected Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wants to repeal the law, but so far attempts to do so with the GOP-controlled legislature have failed. A federal trial to decide the legality of HB2 is scheduled to begin this summer.