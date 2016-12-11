Covington scores 16 for 76ers in 97-79 win over Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Robert Covington had 16 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 97-79 on Sunday night for their second consecutive road victory after going nearly a year without one.

Ersan Ilyasova added 15 points for the Sixers, who had matched a franchise record by losing 23 straight games away from home before beating New Orleans last Thursday night. That was Philadelphia's first road win since Jan. 20 last season at Orlando.

Jahlil Okafor had 14 points and nine rebounds, and T.J. McConnell added 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the 76ers (6-18), who snapped a four-game losing streak against the Pistons and improved to 2-7 on the road this season.

Marcus Morris scored 28 points and Andre Drummond finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit.

The 76ers shot 72 percent in the opening quarter, including 57 percent from 3-point range, to open a 32-12 lead. Philadelphia led by 25 in the second quarter and took a 58-35 edge into halftime.

The Pistons fought back in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 80-64 heading into the final period.

Detroit used an 8-0 run, capped by Morris' 3-pointer, to get to 87-79 with 4:23 left. Philadelphia, however, scored the final 10 points to seal it.

TIP-INS

76ers: Joel Embiid (rest) and Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) did not travel with the team. Philadelphia rookie Ben Simmons (right foot) remains out.

Pistons: Starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (bruised right knee) was a late scratch and did not play. ... Stanley Johnson returned to the Pistons after playing Saturday with the team's D-League affiliate in Grand Rapids and finishing that game with 26 points, five rebounds and four assists. Johnson had six points and four assists against the 76ers. ... The Pistons have not allowed an opponent to score more than 100 points in 12 games at the Palace.

HOMETOWN CONNECTIONS

Morris was born in Philadelphia and played high school basketball at Prep Charter. ... Sixers G Nik Stauskas played college ball at Michigan from 2012-14. He had 10 points and four assists Sunday.

UP NEXT

76ers: At home vs. Toronto on Wednesday.

Pistons: At Dallas on Wednesday.