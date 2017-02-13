Depleted Bulls lose to ex-coach, Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS – Tom Thibodeau insisted this was just another game, that there were no hard feelings lingering or extra incentive added when facing the Chicago Bulls after such an acrimonious split in 2015.

The players on his new team and the players on his old team seem to think otherwise.

Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the severely short-handed Bulls 117-89 on Sunday.

Ricky Rubio had 17 points, 11 assists and six rebounds and Minnesota shot 54 percent to help Thibodeau sweep the season series against his former team.

“It’s always hard when you’ve been through things with people,” Thibodeau said. “I really root for that team, those guys, particularly the ones I’ve coached before. I want them to do well except when we play against them. It’s a great basketball city. It’s a great organization. I had five great years there.”

Doug McDermott scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for the Bulls, who were missing Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, Nikola Mirotic and Paul Zipser with injuries. The Bulls turned the ball over 18 times, were outrebounded 46-35 and were outscored 56-38 in the paint.

Thibodeau’s contentious firing was well-documented, but much of the drama was addressed during Minnesota’s visit to Chicago in December. The Timberwolves overcame a 21-point deficit to win that game, which started a 13-10 stretch that helped them climb back into the playoff picture in the muddled Western Conference.

“He has a good way of hiding stuff and that kind of emotion,” Wiggins said when asked if Thibodeau got an extra charge out of beating the Bulls. “But I would if I was him.”

PISTONS 102, RAPTORS 101: In Toronto, reserve Tobias Harris had 24 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 21, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13.2 seconds left to complete Detroit’s comeback from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Andre Drummond had 10 points and 18 rebounds for his 36th double-double of the season as the Pistons snapped a four-game skid in Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points for Toronto, which lost for the 10th time in the Raptors’ last 14 games.