Durant, Thompson help Warriors bounce back, beat Bulls

OAKLAND, Calif. – Kevin Durant responded from his worst game since joining the Warriors with 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and Golden State beat the Chicago Bulls 123-92 Wednesday night for a 138th straight regular-season game without consecutive defeats.

Klay Thompson scored 28 points with six 3-pointers playing on his 27th birthday, Stephen Curry added 13 points and six rebounds and the Warriors had all five starters score in double figures for the fourth time.

Golden State hasn't lost consecutive regular-season games since April 5 and 7, 2015, at San Antonio and New Orleans, during its championship season.

This was the Warriors' eighth win following a loss this season and 17th in a row overall since those dates in '15.

Robin Lopez had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the undermanned Bulls playing back in the Bay Area where he attended Stanford.