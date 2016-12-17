George, Pacers beat Pistons 105-90

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Paul George scored 26 points, Jeff Teague added 19 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 105-90 on Saturday.

The Pacers had six players score in double figures and shot 48 percent from the field while stopping a two-game slide. Glenn Robinson III had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Thaddeus Young also scored 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 20 points for Detroit, and Reggie Jackson finished with 19 points and 10 assists. Tobias Harris added 13 points, and Andre Drummond grabbed 15 rebounds.

The Pistons shot 38 percent from the field in their third loss in four games.